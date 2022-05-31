Genshin Impact Celebrates Version 2.7 Release With Trailer Detailing Yelan’s Gameplay

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released another trailer for its popular online RPG to celebrate the release of version 2.7.

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released another trailer for its popular online RPG to celebrate the launch of version 2.7 happening today.

The trailer focuses on Yelan, but this time it shows her gameplay in much deeper detail than what we have seen yesterday.

You can check the video out below.

“They say that people with the intention to remain incognito can stay hidden in plain sight. As a secret intelligence officer, Yelan knows this better than anyone else. She is elusive, enigmatic, and erratic… much like the fate of this world.”

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

