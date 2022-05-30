Genshin Impact Gets New Trailer Introducing Yelan’s Graceful Gameplay

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released a trailer for its online RPG Genshin Impact, focusing on one of its upcoming new characters.

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released another trailer for its popular online RPG Genshin Impact, focusing on one of its upcoming new characters.

The trailer focuses on Yelan again, but this time around it focuses equally on her story and on revealing her graceful gameplay. We’ll likely get to see a full overview of her moves tomorrow, May 31, when she will be available in the first banner of version 2.7.

You can check the video out below, both in English and Japanese, depending on your voice-over preferences.

“It’s late. The residents sleep peacefully behind closed doors, listening to the pitter-patter of the heavy rain. Those fond of traveling at such times are either ill-intentioned, or secretly pursuing the former. It doesn’t matter who wins or loses. The rain will wash away all traces either way. When the dawn breaks and the sky clears, the mysterious guest would have been gone already, without a soul noticing.”

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the upcoming update 2.7.