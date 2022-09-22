New Genshin Impact Character Cyno Channels His Inner Batman in New Trailer

Cyno sounds like Batman in English, and Sora from Kingdom Hearts in Japanese.

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released a new trailer showcasing one of the new characters coming with version 3.1.

The new hero is Cyno, also known as General Mahamatra, a man affiliated with the Sumeru Akademiya tasked with hunting down its enemies.

He will launch with the new version on September 28, and he’s voiced in English by Alejandro Saab, which definitely goes with his best Batman impression.

The Japanese voice Miyu Irino is definitely different, but he’ll probably sound familiar since he’s Sora in the Kingdom Hearts series.

You can check the trailer out below.

“There is a story circulating among the researchers of the Akademiya: Once, a researcher who ran afoul of the Akademiya fled into the desert and fell into a deep sand pit because he was unfamiliar with the harsh environment. Thirsty and exhausted, he prayed for a noble savior to save him from his predicament. So, the General Mahamatra who has been tracking him responded to his wish. Both sides got what they wanted, what a wonderful story.”

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the upcoming version 3.1.