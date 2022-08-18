New Genshin Impact Trailer Introduces New Character Tighnari

Image source: HoYoverse

Today Genshin Impact developer released a new trailer showcasing a new character coming to the game, Tighnari.

Tighnari is a ranger wielding a bow and the power of the new Dendro element. He’s voiced by Sanae Kobayashi (who voiced Kat in the Gravity Rush series) in Japanese and Elliot Gindi in English.

This is just a brief introduction of the character, and we’re bound to see more of his gameplay in further trailers over the next few days.

He will be released on August 24 alongside the new version 3.0.

You can check him out below both in English and Japanese, so you can pick the voice-over you prefer.

“Due to his particularly well-developed sense of hearing, Tighnari rarely goes to the bustling Sumeru City. For this reason, he turned down many invitations from the city. However, when the invitation comes from his mentor, it is important to respond earnestly and sincerely.”

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the upcoming version 3.0, on top of the characters and a story trailer for the update, a video on the new Dendro element, and an anime-style trailer.