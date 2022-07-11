Genshin Impact Reveals First Sumeru Characters Tighnari, Collei, & Dori, & Intriguing Story Trailer

Image Source: HoYoverse

Today developer HoYoVerse had a few juicy reveals to make related to the upcoming version 3.0 of Genshin Impact.

First of all, we get to see a story trailer introducing what’s going on behind the scene before the players enter the new region of Sumeru.

Secondly, we take a look at the first three Sumeru-themed characters.

The first is an “Avidya Forest Watcher” named Tighnari, A.K.A. Verdant Strider, while the second is an Avidya Forest Ranger Trainee named Collei. Both are associated with the new Dendro element.

The third character is a merchant named Dori. Collei and Tighnari also briefly appear in the trailer, albeit the latter is just hard in the background.

You can check everything out below, with the trailer presented both in English and in Japanese, giving you a choice for your favorite voice-overs.

"I brought back a specialty from the desert, two packs of honeyed dates, which helps to replenish your energy, whether in the morning or at night." —An anonymously source



"Oh, you're going to Sumeru? Can you give my regards to Collei? Well… it's been so long, I wonder if her hair has grown out and if she's taller?" — Amber



"No matter how rare the experimental materials are, you can buy them from Dori. I don't know where she gets her goods from…" — Tighnari



The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the upcoming update 2.8.

