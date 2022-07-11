Genshin Impact Reveals First Sumeru Characters Tighnari, Collei, & Dori, & Intriguing Story Trailer

Connect with us

Today developer HoYoVerse had a few juicy reveals to make related to the upcoming version 3.0 of Genshin Impact.
First of all, we get to see a story trailer introducing what’s going on behind the scene before the players enter the new region of Sumeru.

Secondly, we take a look at the first three Sumeru-themed characters.

The first is an “Avidya Forest Watcher” named Tighnari, A.K.A. Verdant Strider, while the second is an Avidya Forest Ranger Trainee named Collei. Both are associated with the new Dendro element.

The third character is a merchant named Dori. Collei and Tighnari also briefly appear in the trailer, albeit the latter is just hard in the background.

You can check everything out below, with the trailer presented both in English and in Japanese, giving you a choice for your favorite voice-overs.

If you want to learn more about Genshin Impact, you can read our review and watch the trailer dedicated to Kamisato Ayaka, one starring Yoimiya, one showing Sayu, two focusing on Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Kujou Sara, one showcasing the Raiden Shogun, one focusing on Sangonomiya Kokomi, one showcasing Thoma, one featuring Arataki Itto, one starring Gorou, one showcasing Shenhe, one focusing on Yun Jin, one showcasing Yae Miko, another focusing on Kamisato Ayato, one starring Yelan, and one focusing on Kuki Shinobu.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the upcoming update 2.8.

