Genshin Impact Reveals First Version 2.8 Gameplay & Teases New Sumeru Region With Intriguing Video

Following the reveal of Genshin Impact version 2.8 “Summer Fantasia,” HoYoverse presented the first gameplay alongside more information.

We take a look at the story quest for Kaedehara Kazuha with a few screenshots.

We then take a look at the new character Shikanoin Heizou’s fighting gameplay, with an overview of his skills and powers.

Next, we take a look at the area and gameplay for the Summertime Odyssey event.

We also take a look at the new Challenge Event Reminiscent Regimen and its activities and co-op events. A second event is titled Resonating Visions and we also see a new outfit for Fischl that you can unlock with it.

More content includes Diluc’s Hidden Strife 5-star outfit and more events and additions.

Last, but definitely not least, we take a look at the first tease of the next region, Sumeru.

As usual with Genshin Impact livestreams, we also got three redemption codes for Primogems and other goodies, which you can find below.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.