Genshin Impact Version 2.8 “Summer Fantasia” Revealed With New Character, Release Date, & More

Today HoYoverse opened the floodgates of details of version 2.8 of Genshin Impact, which will be titled “Summer Fantasia.”

The new update will launch on July 13 and include a new character named Shikanoin Heizou, a genius detective from the Tenryou Commission.

Kaedehara Kazuha will also get his story quest, while Diluc will receive a new outfit. including a new idle animation and effects.

Of course, there will be plenty of events and quests to enjoy the summer together with your favorite Genshin Impact characters.

You can check out what the new version is all about in the trailer below.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

