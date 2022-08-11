Genshin Impact Gets Anime Trailer Starring the Characters of Sumeru

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released a brand new trailer of its super-popular online RPG, showing the characters of Sumeru.

This time around it’s a very fetching anime-style cinematic trailer starring some of the characters that will appear in the new area, Sumeru.

Specifically, we get to see Tighnari, Collei, Alhaitham, Dori, Cyno, Dehya, Nilou, and Nahida.

Some of these characters already appeared in a previous trailer, which shows what they look like in the game.

The trailer is narrated by the voices of Nahida, Kimberley Anne Campbell in English and Yukari Tamura in Japanese (you may know her as the voice of Qiqi, Beatrix Brehme from Muv-Luv’s prequel Schwarzesmarken, Talim from SoulCalibur, and many more roles).

You can check it out below both in English and Japanese, depending on your voiceover preference.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the update 2.8, on top of the characters and a story trailer for the upcoming update 3.0, and a video on the new Dendro element.