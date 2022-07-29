Genshin Impact Shows Version 3.0’s New Region Sumeru & Some of Its New Characters in New Trailer

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released a new trailer of the popular online action RPG, and it’s a juicy one.

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released a new trailer of the popular online action RPG, and it’s a juicy one.

The video provides a new look at the new region that will be introduced with version 3.0, Sumeru.

Interestingly, while before we have seen its forests, now we also take a look at its deserts, and at the fact that it comes with a definite Egyptian inspiration.

We hear about its society and the groups we’ll encounter, and even more interestingly, we take a look at some of its characters, which will likely become playable in time.

We see Thignari, Alhaitham, Dehya, Nilou, Nahida, Ganeral Mahamatra, and Cyno.

You can take a look below, and make sure to turn subtitles on with the cc button.

If you want to learn more about Genshin Impact, you can read our review and watch the trailer dedicated to Kamisato Ayaka, one starring Yoimiya, one showing Sayu, two focusing on Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Kujou Sara, one showcasing the Raiden Shogun, one focusing on Sangonomiya Kokomi, one showcasing Thoma, one featuring Arataki Itto, one starring Gorou, one showcasing Shenhe, one focusing on Yun Jin, one showcasing Yae Miko, another focusing on Kamisato Ayato, one starring Yelan, and one focusing on Kuki Shinobu.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the update 2.8, on top of the characters and a story trailer for the upcoming update 3.0, and a video on the new Dendro element.