Connect with us

New Genshin Impact Trailer Introduces New Character Collei

Genshin Impact Collei Trailer
Image Source: HoYoverse
News

New Genshin Impact Trailer Introduces New Character Collei

Collei is coming to Genshin Impact with version 3.0.
Published on

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released a new trailer showcasing a new character coming to the game, Collei.

Tighnari is a ranger trainee wielding a bow and the power of the new Dendro element. She’s voiced by Ryoko Maekawa in Japanese and Christina Costello in English

We hey both a brief animated introduction of the character and a look at her gameplay.

She will be released on August 24 alongside the new version 3.0 and Tighnari.

You can check her trailers out below both in English and Japanese, so you can pick the voice-over you prefer.

“If there hadn’t been a written test, Collei would have gotten a good grade on her wilderness survival exam. It’s not just about protecting yourself, helping others is what counts.”

If you want to learn more about Genshin Impact, you can read our review and watch the trailer dedicated to Kamisato Ayakaone starring Yoimiyaone showing Sayu, two focusing on Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Kujou Saraone showcasing the Raiden Shogun, one focusing on Sangonomiya Kokomi, one showcasing Thomaone featuring Arataki Ittoone starring Gorouone showcasing Shenheone focusing on Yun Jinone showcasing Yae Mikoanother focusing on Kamisato Ayatoone starring Yelan, one focusing on Kuki Shinobu, and one showcasing Tighnari.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the upcoming version 3.0, on top of the characters and a story trailer for the updatea video on the new Dendro element, and an anime-style trailer.

Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, ,
To Top