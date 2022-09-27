Genshin Impact Trailer Shows New Character Cyno in Action

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released a new trailer showcasing one of the new characters coming with version 3.1.

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released a new trailer showcasing one of the new characters coming with version 3.1.

This one is about Cyno, following the brief introduction we saw a few days ago. This time around we get to see a bit of gameplay, even if this isn’t the usual in-depth explainer of all of Cyno’s powers. That’ll come likely tomorrow.

Cyno will be made available with the new version on September 28, and she’s voiced in English by Alejandro Saab.

The Japanese voice Miyu Irino may sound more familiar since he’s Sora in the Kingdom Hearts series.

You can check the trailer out below both in English and in Japanese, depending on your voice-over preferences.

“To maintain reverence towards wisdom and knowledge, sages of old laid out six cardinal sins that none shall ever commit. Over the years, the Akademiya’s rules and regulations may have evolved, but the role of the General Mahamatra has remained unchanged: To awaken the light of the gods even in the deepest darkness, and deliver punishment to all that is evil.”

If you want to learn more about Genshin Impact, you can read our review and watch the trailer dedicated to Kamisato Ayaka, one starring Yoimiya, one showing Sayu, two focusing on Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Kujou Sara, one showcasing the Raiden Shogun, one focusing on Sangonomiya Kokomi, one showcasing Thoma, one featuring Arataki Itto, one starring Gorou, one showcasing Shenhe, one focusing on Yun Jin, one showcasing Yae Miko, another focusing on Kamisato Ayato, one starring Yelan, one focusing on Kuki Shinobu, one showcasing Tighnari, one focusing on Collei, one showcasing Dori, and one focusing on Candace.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the upcoming version 3.1.