New Genshin Impact Character Candace Looks Cool and Beautiful in New Trailer

Candace strides into battle in the new Genshin Impact trailer.

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released a new trailer showcasing one of the new characters coming with version 3.1.

The new heroine is Candace, a beautiful and cool warrior of the desert.

She will be made available with the new version on September 28, and she’s voiced in English by Shara Kirby.

The Japanese voice Ryoka Yuzuki, known for voicing Satsuki Kiryūin in Kill la Kill and Tsuyu in Inuyasha.

You can check the trailer out below both in English and in Japanese, depending on your voice-over preferences.

“Aaru villagers often say that Candace is the village’s strongest line of defense, just like that blessed shield of hers. But Candace knows that apart from being a useful weapon, there really is nothing special about her shield. What’s more important is the determination she puts in when the shield is raised.”

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the upcoming version 3.1.