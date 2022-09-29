Genshin Impact Trailer Shows Candace Gameplay in-Depth Following Version 3.1 Release
Following the release of version 3.1 of its popular action RPG Genshin Impact, HyoVerse launched an extensive trailer dedicated to Candace.
Following the release of version 3.1 of its popular action RPG Genshin Impact, HyoVerse launched an extensive trailer dedicated to Candace.
The new character is showcased in-depth, with an extensive analysis of her gameplay, unlike her previous trailer which was a bit more of a tease.
Incidentally, Candace is voiced in English by Shara Kirby, while her Japanese voice is Ryoka Yuzuki, known for roles like Satsuki Kiryūin in Kill la Kill and Tsuyu in Inuyasha.
You can check the trailer out below.
“Located on the edge of the Great Red Sand, Aaru Village is the last bastion of King Deshret’s descendants. Though the legend may fade, the village’s guardians will endure from generation to generation, protecting the descendants of the ancient kingdom.”
If you want to learn more about Genshin Impact, you can read our review and watch the trailer dedicated to Kamisato Ayaka, one starring Yoimiya, one showing Sayu, two focusing on Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Kujou Sara, one showcasing the Raiden Shogun, one focusing on Sangonomiya Kokomi, one showcasing Thoma, one featuring Arataki Itto, one starring Gorou, one showcasing Shenhe, one focusing on Yun Jin, one showcasing Yae Miko, another focusing on Kamisato Ayato, one starring Yelan, one focusing on Kuki Shinobu, one showcasing Tighnari, one focusing on Collei, one showcasing Dori, and one focusing on Cyno.
The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.
You can also read and see more about the new version 3.1.