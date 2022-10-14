Genshin Impact Celebrates Nilou’s Release With Her Gameplay Trailer

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse implemented a new wish making the new character Nilou available in the popular action-RPG.

Nilou is a charming dancer who enchants the crowds at the renowned Zubayr Theater in Sumeru, and you can now try your luck at the gacha to tell her.

To see whether she’s worth your Primogems, the trailer delves deeply into her gameplay, explaining what she’s all about.

Nilou is voiced by Dani Chambers in English and Hisako Kanemoto in Japanese. You may know her as Fie Claussell in the Trails of Cold Steel series, and Murakumo in the Senran Kagura series.

You can check the trailer out below you can also take a look at the previous trailer introducing her, and another providing one more glimpse at her captivating dancing.

“For Nilou, dance represents life, as it connects every moment of her life. Each curtain call marks the opening of the next performance.”

If you want to learn more about Genshin Impact, you can read our review and watch the trailer dedicated to Kamisato Ayaka, one starring Yoimiya, one showing Sayu, two focusing on Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn and Kujou Sara, one showcasing the Raiden Shogun, one focusing on Sangonomiya Kokomi, one showcasing Thoma, one featuring Arataki Itto, one starring Gorou, one showcasing Shenhe, one focusing on Yun Jin, one showcasing Yae Miko, another focusing on Kamisato Ayato, one starring Yelan, one focusing on Kuki Shinobu, one showcasing Tighnari, one focusing on Collei, one showcasing Dori, one focusing on Cyno, and one on Candance.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the new version 3.1.