New Genshin Impact Trailer Shows Nilou’s Captivating Dance

The new Genshin Impact character Nilou will captivate you with her dance in this new trailer.

Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse released a new trailer showing the next character coming to the popular action-RPG.

The new heroine is Nilou, a beautiful dancer who enchants the crowds at the renowned Zubayr Theater in Sumeru.

While the trailer is theoretically about her battle abilities, her dancing is at the core of her fighting style, so that inevitably takes front and center stage.

She will be made available tomorrow (October 14) with the event wish Twirling Lotus.

Her voice actresses are Dani Chambers in English and Hisako Kanemoto in Japanese. You may know know her as Fie Claussell in the Trails of Cold Steel series, and Murakumo in the Senran Kagura series.

You can check the trailer out below both in English and in Japanese, depending on your voice-over preferences. You can also take a look at the previous trailer introducing her.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the new version 3.1.