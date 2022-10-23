Genshin Impact Version 3.2 Gets Release Date & Official Trailer; Will Bring 2 New Characters & More
Genshin Impact version 3.2 is coming very soon.
Today Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse revealed the first details about the next version, numbered 3.2.
It’s titled “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” and will bring two new characters, the diminutive Nahida and the hard-working Layla.
The update will be released on November 2, 2022. As usual, it’ll come with new story content and events with plenty of rewards for players to enjoy, alongside a new formidable enemy to fight.
Here’s what you can expect:
- The grand finale of Sumeru Archon Quest
- Epic fight with the third Fatui Harbinger Boss, The Balladeer
- Nahida aka Lesser Lord Kusanali and Layla as playable characters
- The Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event to catch and train your Fungi
- Dendro Hypostasis as a new boss enemy
Below you can enjoy the trailer, both in English and in Japanese, so you can enjoy it with your voice-overs of choice.
The trailer doesn’t just showcase Nahida and Layla, but also provides a look at the upcoming story content, and the events that will be featured in the update.
The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android. A Nintendo Switch version has been announced over two years ago, but no word has been said about it for a long while.
You can also read and see more about the previous version 3.1.