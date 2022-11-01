Genshin Impact Trailer Shows New Character Nahida in Dreamlike Action

Screenshot via HoYoverse

Nahida lives the dream in the new Genshin Impact trailer… but what if it’s a nightmare?

Today HoYoverse released a new trailer for its super-popular action RPG Genshin Impact, focusing on the new character Nahida.

The video leans mostly toward the cinematic, but like most “character demo” ones, is designed to give an impression of what you can expect from Nahida’s powers.

Incidentally, it’s all fun and games, but toward the end, things get dark as they tend to do with Nahida.

Nahida will be made available as a playable character with the newly-revealed version 3.2, and her wish will be the first for the update tomorrow, Nov. 2, 2023.

Nahida’s voices are Kimberley Anne Campbell in English and Yukari Tamura in Japanese. You likely know her because she already voiced Qiqi, on top of Beatrix Brehme in Muv-Luv’s prequel Schwarzesmarken, Talim in Soulcalibur, and many more roles.

You can check the trailer out below both in English and Japanese, so you can hear both voice actresses in action.

“Every little creature in the world has their own piece of paradise. Plants take root in the boundless earth, and their leaves grow toward the stars. Until the branches bear fruit, containing the sky and the sea, wisdom and imagination.”

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android. A Nintendo Switch version has been announced over two years ago, but no word has been said about it for a long while.

You can also read and see more about the upcoming version 3.2.