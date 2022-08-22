Metatron Swoops Onto Soul Hackers 2 in New Trailer

Image Source: Atlus

Atlus has revealed another of the demons that will feature in the upcoming JRPG Soul Hackers 2 via a new daily trailer.

The trailer reveals Metatron, which originally appeared all the way back in Shin Megami Tensei II, and was also featured in the recent Shin Megami Tensei V.

Like in most daily trailers, Atlus also provided a daily horoscope for August 23, which places Virgo at the top of the fortune ranking and Cancer at the bottom.

You can check the trailer out below.

Soul Hackers 2 launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ( both on Steam and on the Windows Store) on August 26, just one day after the Japanese release on August 25. If you’re curious about how good it is, you can already read our review.

You can check out the original trailer, plenty of screenshots, a second gallery, more images, even more screenshots, another gallery, one more, a video explaining the gameplay, another, one more, a fourth, a fifth, and a sixth, on top of tons of gameplay, another trailer revealing the English cast, one about the world, one about the DLC, one in English about the characters, one about combat, and the opening cutscene.

You can also watch the previous daily trailers including one revealing Nigi Mitama, one showing off Halphas, one focusing on Lilith, one showing Parvati, one revealing Asura, one focusing on Scathach, one showcasing Yoshitsune, one revealing Mishaguji, one showing off Zeus, one revealing Amon, one showcasing King Frost, and one featuring Kohryu.

Here’s how Atlus officially describes the game: