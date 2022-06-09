All the News & Trailers From Summer Game Fest

Today the main livestream of Summer Game Fest presented by Geoff Keighley has been broadcasted and provided plenty of news and trailers.

Today the main livestream of Summer Game Fest presented by Geoff Keighley has been broadcasted and provided plenty of news and trailers for those who are missing the classic E3 events in June.

Below you can read a full recap of all the news and trailers shared at Summer Game Fest.

Street Fighter 6 Guile Reveal Trailer

First of all, we take a look at a returning character that will appear in Street Fighter 6 by Capcom, and it’s Guile.

We know that it’s coming in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Aliens Dark Descent Announcement

Focus Home Entertainment and Tondalos Interactive revealed Aliens: Dark Descent, the new game inspired by the famous movie franchise. It’s being developed in Unreal Engine 5.

It’ll come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2023.

The Callisto Protocol “Schofield Cut” Trailer & First Gameplay

The developers of The Callisto Protocol showcased a new version of their previous trailer with more gore, titled “Schofield Cut” from director Glen Schofield.

We also get to see the first actual gameplay in development, which certainly shows similarities with the studio’s pedigree.

The game is coming on December 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Gameplay Reveal

Infinity Ward and Activision showcased the playthrough of a level of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, showing off beloved heroes and new characters in action.

The game is releasing for PS4, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC on October 28.

Flashback 2 Announcement

Microids announced Flashback 2, the sequel to the popular and classic adventure game Flashback.

It’s coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, in Winter 2022

Witchfire Gameplay Reveal

Next, The Astronauts revealed the gameplay of Witchfire, a dark fantasy roguelite first-person shooter.

The game is coming soon in early access for PC.

Fort Solis Announcement

This new game, which was described as “Dead Space meets Duncan Jones’ Moon” has been released by Black Drakkar Games.

It’ll come for PC via Steam at some point in the future.

Routine Re-reveal

From Lunar Software and Raw Fury, we get a re-reveal of a game that was originally announced a decade ago.

The game is coming in the future PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass

Outriders: Worldslayer Co-Op Trailer

Square Enix and People Can Fly showcased a brand new trailer of the upcoming Outriders expansion Worldslayer, focusing on co-op gameplay.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Stormgate Announcement

Frost Giant Studios, a team of Blizzard veterans, are bringing back the RTS genre with Stormgate, which is coming in beta in 2023.

It’s being developed in Unreal Engine 5, and you can check it out below.

Highwater Reveal

Demagog Studios and Rogue Games revealed a new indie adventure game set in a world ravaged by climate change.

Highwater is coming to PC via Steam in 2022.

American Arcadia Announcement

Out of the Blue Studio and Raw Fury revealed American Arcadia.

The game is set in a 70’s retro-futuristic metropolis where all its citizens enjoy a life of luxury and comfort, but it’s actually the set of an ultra-popular reality show.

American Arcadia is coming soon to PC via Steam.

Goat Simulator 3 Announcement

With an announcement that will certainly be at least a little familiar to those who have been following this kind of gaming show for a while, Coffee Stain Studios brought forth the reveal of Goat Simulator 3.

It’s coming in the fall of 2022 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Release Date Announcement

2K Games and Firaxis Games graced the show floor with the announcement of the release date of Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

We also got a trailer that showcased known faces including Spider-Man and what appears to be a boss fight featuring Venom.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns comes on October 7, 2022, for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC Gameplay Reveal

The beloved animation geniuses at Studio MDHR showcased gameplay of the upcoming Cuphead DLC The Delicious Last Course.

The wait is almost over, and the DLC will come for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on June 30.

Neon White Release Date Reveal

Angel Matrix and Annapurna Interactive announced the release date of the single-player speedrunning FPS Neon White.

The game will launch on Nintendo Switch and PC on June 16.

Midnight Fight Express Release Date Announcement

Solo-developer Jacob Dzwinel and Humble Games announced the release date of the upcoming brawler Midnight Fight Express.

It’s coming on August 23 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, also including Xbox Game Pass.

Warframe Duviri Paradox Teaser Trailer

The developers of Warframe shared a teaser ahead of the full reveal at TennoCon 2022, featuring The Duviri Paradox, an open-world expansion that is coming soon to the popular online game.

TennoCon will begin on July 16, so the full reveal isn’t far off.

Honkai Star Rail Trailer Story Trailer

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse revealed a new trailer of its upcoming game Honkai Star Rail, showcasing the story and the characters, who will definitely feel familiar to fans of the Chinese developer.

The game doesn’t yet have a release date, but it’s coming to PC, iOS, and Android.

Zenless Zone Zero First Gameplay Reveal

HoYoverse had a second reveal in store showcasing the first combat gameplay of its second upcoming game, the recently-revealed action RPG Zenless Zone Zero.

While a release date has not been announced, we know it’s coming for PC and mobile, with additional platforms teased.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Release Date Announcement

Dotemu released a new trailer of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, also announcing the release date.

The game is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Swicth (plus Game Pass) on June 16.

On top of the release date, we also get the introduction of a 6-player mode, both online and local for the fans of couch co-op.

One Piece Odyssey Trailer

Bandai Namco released a new trailer of the upcoming JRPG One Piece Odyssey.

The trailer showcases both the familiar characters that we’ll play and meet, on top of the setting of the game, which is a new island where they will be stranded.

One Piece Odyssey is coming in 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Soul Hackers 2 English Voice Cast Reveal Trailer

For those who love the Shin Megami Tensei series, Atlus had a new trailer in store, since we aren’t getting enough trailers pretty much every day.

That being said, this one showcased something new, and specifically the first glimpse of the English voice cast.

Soul Hackers 2 releases for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on August 26

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Announcement

If you love arcade classics Capcom just revealed the second Capcom Arcade Stadium game, which includes 32 games from the archives.

It’s coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC later this year.

Metal Hellsinger Demo & Release Date Reveal

Funcom and The Outsiders revealed a brand new demo for its Heavy Metal rhythm shooter Metal Hellsinger, on top of a release date.

The game is coming for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 15.

Nightingale Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Inflexion Games and Level Infinite released a gameplay trailer of the shared-world survival crafting game, Nightingale, also providing a look at its peculiar card-based system.

Nightingale is coming in Q4 2022 for PC.

Saints Row Boss Factory Reveal Trailer

For those who are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Saints Row, the good folks at Volition revealed the launch (it’s available right now) of the Boss Factory, which is basically a free tool that lets you create your character using the series’ signature massive customization suite.

That way, you’ll be able to move straight into the game when it releases on August 23, 2022, for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Gameplay Reveal

For those who love the grim darkness of the far future where there is only war, Fatshark revealed an extensive look at the gameplay of the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

The game will launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S on September 13, 2022.

Layers of Fears Announcement

Bloober Team revealed Layers of Fears, and if the title isn’t enough of an indication, it’s the next game of the series that included Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear: Inheritance, and Layers of Fear 2.

The game is coming in early 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.

Gotham Knights Nightwing Trailer

Warner Bros. Games released a brand new trailer of the upcoming Gotham Knight focusing on Nightwing, who certainly appears to have matured quite handsomely since his time as a sidekick.

Gotham Knights is now coming for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 25, 2022, after having lost its old-gen versions.

Plenty of The Last of Us News

Naughty Dog’s own Neil Druckmann walked the stage to deliver quite a lot of news related to The Last of Us.

We got the reveal of The Last of Us Part 1, a remake of the original game built for the ground up for PS5 (on which it’ll release on September 2, 2022) and PC, which will get the game shortly after the console version.

We also take a look at concept art for the muiltiplayer born out of The Last of Us Part II, which be set in San Francisco and will have new story elements and characters. According to Druckmann, it’s very big and we’re going to hear more when the time is right.

Last, but not least, we get to see an image from the HBO show inspired by The Last of Us, alongside the news that Joel and Ellie’s original voice actors Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker are going to get substantial roles in the show.