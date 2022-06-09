Goat Simulator 3 Get’s a Chaotic Reveal Trailer at Summer Game Fest

An announcement trailer for the chaotic Goat Simulator 3 was just debuted at Summer Game Fest.

Developer Coffee Stain Studios showed off the wild new trailer for the next instalment in the janky physics-based franchise, and you can see it for yourself below:

The trailer announcing the sequel continued the joke of its predecessor, which parodied the Dead Island trailer. Goat Simulator 3’s trailer riffed on the Dead Island 2 trailer from eight years ago, which has still yet to be released.

You can read a brief description of the game below:

Pilgor’s baaack! Gather your herd and venture forth into Goat Simulator 3; an all-new, totally realistic, sandbox farmyard experience. Invite up to three friends in local or online co-op, create carnage as a team, or compete in mini-games and then not be friends anymore. Coming to PC in the Fall.

While the game classes itself as a ‘simulator,’ the game is anything but. The janky physics-based gameplay is all about doing completely outrageous things, like summoning the devil, or literally destroying an entire town.

Goat Simulator 3 is coming to PC in Fall this year, exclusively to the Epic Games Store.

Feature Image source: Coffee Stain Studios

