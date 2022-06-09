Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker to Have Substantial Roles in HBO’s The Last of Us; New Set Image Also Revealed

Today, during the Summer Game Showcase, Naughty Dog President Neil Druckmann unveiled some brand new information about HBO’s The Last of Us television series. During the presentation, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson were brought out to the stage, as it was revealed that the voice actors would actually be playing a part in the show, and it wouldn’t be Joel or Ellie.

While they are keeping what roles they’re playing under wraps, it was stated that Baker and Johnson will have real roles, not just cameo appearances. Alongside this news, Druckmann also shared that filming for the show wraps up tomorrow and that there is a picture he can share from the set, which you can see below.

Image Source: HBO

In terms of the release date, he said, “It is closer than you might think,” but refused to budge when Keighley asked if it would be coming out in 2023. HBO’s The Last of Us was originally announced back in March 2020, with very little information about changes or similarities to the game coming out since then.

As more information comes out about the series over the coming months, we will be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, be sure to take a look at all of the relevant coverage about the franchise that we have below. That includes plenty of information on the upcoming Last of Us Part 1 remake and lots of other news, features, and quizzes fans will surely love.

