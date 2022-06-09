Honkai: Star Rail’s New Trailer Gives Us a Closer Look at its Story & Characters

miHoYo came in hot during this year’s Summer Games Fest, and we got even more info about their upcoming turn-based RPG, Honkai: Star Rail. This is the latest installment in the Honkai series, and it also marks a pretty radical departure from the studio’s usual games as it’s the first time they’re experimenting with the turn-based combat formula.

So far, our impressions from the closed beta have been pretty positive, and the game continues to look very promising especially from what we saw at the event. We got a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2022, showing off some more of the story and its various key characters. You can check out the new trailer down below:

We got to chat with miHoYo last month, and the developers provided a bit more insight into the game’s development process, as well as the larger focus on character interactions and player decisions. There’s a lot to look forward to here, as Honkai: Star Rail is set to be released for PC and mobile devices later this year.

