One Piece Odyssey for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC Reveals Characters, Setting, & Bits of Gameplay in New Trailer

Today, during the broadcast of Summer Game Fest, Bandai Namco presented another extensive look at the upcoming JRPG One Piece Odyssey.

The trailer focuses on showcasing the setting of the game, an island on which the adventure is set, and showcases the familiar characters that populate the game.

We also get to see glimpses of gameplay, which never hurts with this kind of reveal.

One Piece Odyssey is coming in 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. If you’d like to see more, you can check out the original announcement and a bunch of details and screenshots.

If you’re unfamiliar with One Piece, the original manga by Eiichiro Oda debuted all the way back in 1997 on Shueiusha’s popular magazine Weekly Shounen Jump and it’s still ongoing, having recently passed its 100th volume.

t has sparked one of the most long-lived anime series of all time, which has recently passed the 1,000th episode.

Of course, there have also been plenty of movies, video games, and a live-action series on Netflix is also coming.

An anime movie titled “One Piece Film Red” will debut in Japan on August 6, 2022.