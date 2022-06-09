Aliens: Dark Descent Reveals Horror & Xenomorph Chaos

While mostly only a cinematic trailer, there is a new game in the Aliens universe coming called Aliens: Dark Descent. You can expect to get your hands on it sometime in 2023. The small sliver of gameplay at the very end appears to show off that it is possibly a twin-stick shooter.

You can watch the trailer for Aliens: Dark Descent below:

The description for the trailer shares this chunk of information about what can be expected:

Today, Focus Entertainment and Tindalos Interactive , in collaboration with 20th Century Studios, revealed Aliens: Dark Descent, an enthralling single player squad-based action game set within the iconic Alien franchise for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC. Drop into an original Alien story where players will lead a squad of marines in real-time combat against the deadliest creature mankind has ever faced. Get a first look at the Aliens: Dark Descent experience awaiting you on Moon Lethe with this unnerving World Premiere Reveal Trailer, as we follow a squad of Colonial Marines during a recon mission.

Aliens: Dark Descent will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC sometime in 2023. We’ll be bringing you more reveals from the Summer Game Fest livestream, so stick around.

