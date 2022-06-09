Naughty Dog Teases The Last of Us Part II Multiplayer Mode, Will Have New Characters & Story Elements

Okay so everyone already saw the random The Last of Us Part I remaster for PS5 and PC coming a mile away, but what we didn’t see coming was a brand new multiplayer mode for The Last of Us Part II. During Summer Game Fest 2022, Neil Druckmann took to the stage to give us a little tease for the new multiplayer mode.

It’s not clear yet whether this will actually be a standalone title, or if it’ll be made available as DLC for The Last of Us Part II. For now, all we know is that the game will be set in San Francisco, and that it’ll feature a cast of new characters and will even have story elements.

It’s worth noting that the original The Last of Us also came with a unique multiplayer mode called Factions that blended stealth, scavenging and on-the-fly crafting, and brutal combat. However, that was a pure multiplayer mode that you’d play on the side, with no narrative to speak of. From what Druckmann has revealed, the new multiplayer mode will be much larger.

The Last of Us Part II is now available on PS5, and we’ll keep you updated as more info on the new multiplayer mode comes our way.

Related Posts