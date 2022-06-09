The Last of Us Part 1 Remaster for PS5 & PC Leaked by Sony Itself

Today Sony Interactive Entertainment erroneously published details about a remaster of The Last of Us titled The Last of Us Part 1.

The details were published alongside the announcement trailer on the official website of PlayStation Direct, found by Resetera user modiz.

We learn that the remaster is coming for PS5 on September 2, 2022, and it’s also in development for PC. That being said, a release date for PC has not been shared.

The official description also mentioned that a Firefly Edition will include the DLC Left Behind, The Last of Us: American Dreams #1 – #4 comics reprints with new cover art, and early in-game unlocks.

On top of that, it won’t just be a pure remaster, as several gameplay enhancements have been teased.

You can check out the trailer showing the visuals on PS5 below.