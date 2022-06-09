The Last of Us Part 1 Remaster for PS5 & PC Leaked by Sony Itself
Today Sony Interactive Entertainment erroneously published details about a remaster of The Last of Us titled The Last of Us Part 1.
The details were published alongside the announcement trailer on the official website of PlayStation Direct, found by Resetera user modiz.
We learn that the remaster is coming for PS5 on September 2, 2022, and it’s also in development for PC. That being said, a release date for PC has not been shared.
The official description also mentioned that a Firefly Edition will include the DLC Left Behind, The Last of Us: American Dreams #1 – #4 comics reprints with new cover art, and early in-game unlocks.
On top of that, it won’t just be a pure remaster, as several gameplay enhancements have been teased.
You can check out the trailer showing the visuals on PS5 below.
“Get The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition, only available to buy as an exclusive directly from PlayStation.
Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters of Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards and now rebuilt for PlayStation 5.
Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat.
The Last of Us™ Part I Firefly Edition includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story (PS5) and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind; limited edition SteelBook display case; The Last of Us: American Dreams #1 – #4 comics reprint with new cover art; and early in-game unlocks.”