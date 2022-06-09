Midnight Fight Express Impresses With a New, Action-Packed Trailer

Midnight Fight Express definitely caught a lot of attention when it first unveiled, sparking plenty of comparisons between that game and Hotline Miami. That’s not surprising either, as both games feature fast-paced action combat from a top-down perspective, and earwormy synth music.

We got yet another glimpse of the game during Summer Game Fest 2022, which provided a nice look at gameplay and cosmetic options. You can check out the new trailer down below:

Midnight Fight Express is set to be released for PC and consoles on Aug. 23.

