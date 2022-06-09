Nightingale Official Gameplay Trailer Revealed at Summer Game Fest

Nightingale, a new Gaslamp Fantasy world, has debuted its latest update at the Summer Game Fest. The official gameplay trailer revealed mechanics like crafting Realm Cards and exploring the mysterious Fae Realms. In addition, players will take on the role of a Realmwalker, where you can travel alone or play in co-op mode.

The character sets out on a journey filled with adventure and danger. You’ll venture into the Faewild forests, where you’ll need to survive by cooking meals and building a shelter. Players can craft tools to harvest trees, ore, plants, and other resourceful materials to stay alive.

Check out the Official Gameplay Trailer of Nightingale and the official description from Inflexion Games:

You are stranded beyond our world, cut off by the sudden collapse of the arcane portal network. This catastrophic event has left you – and countless others – fighting to survive in a labyrinth of mysterious and perilous realms. Prepare for a journey of adventure, danger, and discovery – as you search for a way back to the last haven of humanity, Nightingale.

Nightingale’s free-roam experience features magical visuals and stunning architecture. Unfortunately, deadly creatures roam around these beautiful landmarks, and players must confront them to survive. Face against these colossal apex monsters with other players or take on the challenging task alone.

As of right now, you can the game Wishlist on Steam and signup at the Offical Nightingale website. Check out other major titles of the Summer Game Fest, including Goat Simulator 3, Midnight Fight Express, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Be sure to stay tuned for more gaming news on Twinfinite.

