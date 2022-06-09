Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Reveals Grimdark Gameplay With New Trailer

Today, during the broadcast of Summer Game Fest, Fatshark revealed new gameplay for its upcoming shooter Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

We get to see an extensive look at the gameplay, showcasing plenty of chaotic gore being thrown all over the place.

Interestingly, the available characters appear to play quite differently, with different abilities and gadgets, but if you’re a fan of Warhammer Vermintide and its sequel, you probably won’t be surprised.

You can watch the trailer below.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S on September 13, 2022.

Below you can read an official description.