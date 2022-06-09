Capcom Debuts Guile in New Street Fighter 6 Gameplay Footage

Capcom has just shown off some brand-new Street Fighter 6 gameplay during the Summer Game Fest showcase, giving us our first look at the legendary Guile in action.

We get to see the glorious return of the Sonic Boom, and Guile’s new look! Check out the return of the most outrageous flat-top in all of gaming for yourself:

Guile returns in Street Fighter 6 when it lands in 2023. He went home to become a family man, but now a new mission awaits. Guile’s move set in Street Fighter 6 combines his signature moves with fresh additions. He is one powerhouse of a character who retains his ability to keep opponents at a distance.

