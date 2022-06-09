Yup, Zenless Zone Zero Still Looks Insanely Stylish in New Combat Trailer

miHoYo has been on fire this year, especially with the announcement of their new game, Zenless Zone Zero, which we got to see even more of during Summer Game Fest 2022. You can check out the new trailer down below:

Zenless Zone Zero immediately caught our attention with its visually striking art style and urban setting, which definitely sets it apart from the developer’s usual style of game like Genshin Impact and the Honkai series. miHoYo showed off another trailer for the game during Summer Game Fest 2022, offering up a closer look at its gameplay elements.

You can check out the new trailer down below:

There’s still no set release date for Zenless Zone Zero just yet, but we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.

Related Posts