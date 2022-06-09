TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Releases Next Week & Features Casey Jones

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge made an appearance at the Summer Game Fest giving us a new trailer full of retro turtle action.

The new trailer provides a look at a fan-favorite character making an appearance, Casey Jones, who will be using his skills to clean up the Foot Clan alongside the Turtles.

We are also provided a look at the 6-player multiplayer mode which increases in difficulty to match the number of players in the group.

Casey’s balance of range, speed and power will make him an all-round threat. He’ll be able to swing through flanks of Foot Clan soldiers with his hockey stick in-hand, too. This differs from the other turtles who each have a strength in a particular stat. Leo is a balanced character, while April is all about power and speed, making her perfect for the DPS role in your team.

In our TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge hands-on preview, Features Editor Andrew McMahon said “Shredder’s Revenge is now one of my most anticipated games of 2022.”

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge launches June 16, 2022 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via Game Pass.

Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage of the Summer Game Fest!

