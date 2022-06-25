DNF Duel for PS5, PS4, & PC Gets New Trailer Promising Thrilling Action, Rollback Netcode, and More

Nexon and Arc System Works released a new trailer of its upcoming fighting game DNF Duel showing gameplay and listing key points.

The video is very brief in TV commercial fashion, but it does show a bits of gameplay and feature a few key points, including “thrilling action animations that fill the screen,” the simplified mode that lets you play without having to memorize the commands, and the “latest rollback netcode” that allows for smooth multiplayer even among different nations.

You can watch it below.

DNF Duel is coming for PS5, PS4, and PC on June 28, 2022. You can check out more videos showcasing the basics of the game, the launch trailer, and the opening cutscene.

Dungeon Fighter Online, which inspired this title, is one of the most played games in the world if you look at actual revenue, so it was pretty much a matter of time for it to expand to other genres and markets.

If you want to see more, you can watch the latest full gameplay trailer, the previous one from a few months ago, and another from 2020, and see how the game evolved. Several character trailers include the Berserker, the Inquisitor, the Grappler, the Striker, the Ranger, and the Hitman, the Dragon Knight, the Vanguard, the Kunoichi, the Crusade, the Ghost Blade, the Launcher, the Troubleshooter, the Swift Master, the Enchantress, and the Lost Warrior.

Recently, we took a look at the modes available in the game with videos that showcased the story mode, the practice modes, the single-player modes, and the online modes.

You can also hear about the results of the recent beta directly from director Ryosuke Kodani from Arc System Works