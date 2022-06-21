DNF Duel for PS5, PS4, & PC Gets New Trailer Showing Epic Opening Cutscene

Nexon and Arc System Works released a new trailer of their upcoming fighting game DNF Duel showing the opening cutscene.

Nexon and Arc System Works released a new trailer of their upcoming fighting game DNF Duel.

The trailer showcases the opening cutscene of the game, which is definitely epic as you would expect from an Arc System Works fighting game.

The trailer showcases the cast of DNF Duel in action, providing a good look at the level of animation we can expect.

You can watch the trailer below.

DNF Duel is coming for PS5, PS4, and PC on June 28, 2022. You can check out more videos showcasing the basics of the game and the launch trailer.

Dungeon Fighter Online, which inspired this title, is one of the most played games in the world if you look at actual revenue, so it was pretty much a matter of time for it to expand to other genres and markets.

If you want to see more, you can watch the latest full gameplay trailer, the previous one from a few months ago, and another from 2020, and see how the game evolved. Several character trailers include the Berserker, the Inquisitor, the Grappler, the Striker, the Ranger, and the Hitman, the Dragon Knight, the Vanguard, the Kunoichi, the Crusade, the Ghost Blade, the Launcher, the Troubleshooter, and the Swift Master.

Recently, we took a look at the modes available in the game with videos that showcased the story mode, the practice modes, the single-player modes, and the online modes.

You can also hear about the results of the recent beta directly from director Ryosuke Kodani from Arc System Works.