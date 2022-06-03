DNF Duel Reveals New Character “Launcher” With New Trailer

Nexon and Arc System Works released a new trailer revealing a new character that will be included in their upcoming fighting game DNF Duel.

Nexon and Arc System Works released a new trailer revealing a new character that will be included in their upcoming fighting game DNF Duel.

The character is the Launcher, described as “She who demolishes battlefields with her diverse array of heavy arms.”

She was teased all the way back in March.

You can take a look at what the launcher looks like below.

DNF Duel is coming for PS5, PS4, and PC on June 28, 2022. You can check out more videos showcasing the basics of the game.

Dungeon Fighter Online, which inspired this title, is one of the most played games in the world if you look at actual revenue, so it was pretty much a matter of time for it to expand to other genres and markets.

If you want to see more, you can watch the latest full gameplay trailer, the previous one from a few months ago, and another from 2020, and see how the game evolved. Several character trailers include the Berserker, the Inquisitor, the Grappler, the Striker, the Ranger, and the Hitman, the Dragon Knight, the Vanguard, the Kunoichi, the Crusade, and the Ghost Blade.

Recently, we took a look at the modes available in the game with videos that showcased the story mode, the practice modes, the single-player modes, and the online modes.

You can also hear about the results of the recent beta directly from director Ryosuke Kodani from Arc System Works.