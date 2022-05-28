DNF Duel for PS5, PS4, & PC Gets New Trailer Showcasing Single-Player Modes

Today Nexon and Arc System Works revealed another trailer of their upcoming fighting game DNF Duel, focusing on the offline modes.

The trailer focuses on the offline single-player modes available for the game, including Free Battle, Arcade, and Survival.

This follows similar trailers that showcased the story mode and the practice modes.

DNF Duel is coming for PS5, PS4, and PC on June 28, 2022. You can check out more videos showcasing the basics of the game.

Dungeon Fighter Online, which inspired this title, is one of the most played games in the world if you look at actual revenue, so it was pretty much a matter of time for it to expand to other genres and markets.

