DNF Duel for PS5, PS4, & PC Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of Release

Nexon and Arc System Works released a new trailer of their upcoming fighting game DNF Duel, and this time it’s the launch trailer.

This time around, we get to see the launch trailer, even if there is plenty of time left before the game’s release. Apparently, Nexon has taken a page off Activision’s book.

The trailer is basically an overview showing characters, gameplay, features, and even cutsenes.

DNF Duel is coming for PS5, PS4, and PC on June 28, 2022. You can check out more videos showcasing the basics of the game.

Dungeon Fighter Online, which inspired this title, is one of the most played games in the world if you look at actual revenue, so it was pretty much a matter of time for it to expand to other genres and markets.

You can also hear about the results of the recent beta directly from director Ryosuke Kodani from Arc System Works.