Street Fighter 6 Reveals Ken’s Music Theme “Spirit of the Flame”

Ken is back in Street Fighter 6, and he comes with his own music theme.

Today Capcom revealed a new video about its upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6.

As with videos of this kind, we don’t see any gameplay, but we can get an earful of Ken’s music theme titled “Spirit of the Flame.”

This is the seventh music reveal made for the game, as in the past few months Capcom published the official music video for the main theme, titled Not on the Sidelines, followed by the themes for Chun-Li and new-ish character Luke, the theme for Ryu, the music created for Jamie, the theme made for Guile and the music composed for Juri and Kimberly.

You can check the track out in the video below.

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It was teased in February and fully revealed in June.

A few months ago, we got to see the reveal of Guile at Summer Game Fest, followed by Kimberly and Juri’s, on top of a look at their game faces and their gameplay.

Tokyo Game Show brought forth the reveal of Ken, Blanka, E. Honda, and Dhalsim, alongside their gameplay.