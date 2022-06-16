Street Fighter 6 Reveals Ryu’s Music Theme “Viator” With New Video

Today Capcom released a new video related to the upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6, focusing on Ryu’s music theme.

This time around we don’t see any gameplay, but we can enjoy the reveal of the music theme dedicated to classic hero Ryu, titled “Viator.”

This is the third music reveal made for the game, as a few days ago Capcom published the official music video for the main theme, titled Not on the Sidelines, followed by the themes for Chun-Li and new character Luke.

You can check the track out in the video below.

Ryu, alongside Ken, is basically Street Fighter’s poster boy, having been one of the heroes of the franchise since the very first (and relatively obscure) game.

That being said, his design has certainly evolved rather radically since his humble beginnings. He has definitely put on a lot of muscle and his main costume has received its most radical change with Street Fighter 6, moving on to the classic white karate gi.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see what role he’ll play in the story this time around, considering that radical switches in looks often tend to reflect in the plot of this kind of game.

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It was teased in February and fully revealed last week.

Just yesterday, we got to see the reveal of Guile at Summer Game Fest.