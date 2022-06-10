Street Fighter 6 Reveals Chun-Li’s & Luke’s Music Themes “Not A Little Girl” & “Taking Aim”

Today Capcom released another video related to the upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6, focusing on Chun-Li’s music.

Today Capcom released two videos related to the upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6.

This time around we don’t see any gameplay, but we can enjoy the reveal of the music themes dedicated to popular heroine Chun-Li, titled “Not A Little Girl,” and to the new character, Luke, titled “Taking Aim.”

This is the second music reveal made for the game, as yesterday Capcom published the official music video for the main theme, titled Not on the Sidelines.

You can check the track out in the video below.

Chun-Li is one of the most classic fighters in the Street Fighter franchise, having debuted in the second game of the series. She has been a staple of the cast ever since.

Luke is a brand new character introduced as the last implemented in Street Fighter V.

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It was teased in February and fully revealed last week.

Just yesterday, we got to see the reveal of Guile at Summer Game Fest.