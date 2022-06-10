Street Fighter 6 Reveals Chun-Li’s & Luke’s Music Themes “Not A Little Girl” & “Taking Aim”
Today Capcom released another video related to the upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6, focusing on Chun-Li’s music.
Today Capcom released two videos related to the upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6.
This time around we don’t see any gameplay, but we can enjoy the reveal of the music themes dedicated to popular heroine Chun-Li, titled “Not A Little Girl,” and to the new character, Luke, titled “Taking Aim.”
This is the second music reveal made for the game, as yesterday Capcom published the official music video for the main theme, titled Not on the Sidelines.
You can check the track out in the video below.
Chun-Li is one of the most classic fighters in the Street Fighter franchise, having debuted in the second game of the series. She has been a staple of the cast ever since.
Luke is a brand new character introduced as the last implemented in Street Fighter V.
Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It was teased in February and fully revealed last week.
Just yesterday, we got to see the reveal of Guile at Summer Game Fest.
- Brand New Game Modes: The Street Fighter franchise continues to hone its skills and redefine the fighting genre with the introduction of three new foundational modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub.
- In-Game Commentating: The Real Time Commentary Feature incorporates the voices of popular Fighting Game Community (FGC) commentators like Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez and Ryutaro “Aru” Noda directly into the game! Players will have a choice of personalities to narrate matches as they happen with easy-to-understand gameplay explanations. This feature will also support subtitles in 13 languages for increased accessibility.
- New Control Scheme: The Classic Control Type is back alongside a new option. The Modern Control Type allows players to jump into the action with simplified inputs. Special moves are easier to execute with this scheme by combining one button press with a directional input.
- New Core Fighting Mechanics: Street Fighter 6 introduces the Drive System, a new gauge used to perform five distinct techniques to enhance a player’s offensive or defensive capabilities, including Drive Impact, Drive Parry, Overdrive Art, Drive Rush and Drive Reversal.