Street Fighter 6 Reveals Jamie’s Music Theme “Mr. Top Player” With New Video

Today Capcom released a new video related to the upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6, focusing on Jamie’s music theme.

Like with similar videos we don’t see any gameplay, but we can enjoy the reveal of the music theme dedicated to the brand new character Jamie, titled “Mr. Top Player”.”

This is the fourth music reveal made for the game, as a few weeks ago Capcom published the official music video for the main theme, titled Not on the Sidelines, followed by the themes for Chun-Li and new-ish character Luke, and the theme for Ryu.

You can check the track out in the video below.

Jamie is the first fully-new character added to Street Fighter 6. Unlike Luke, who appeared as the last DLC character in Street Fighter V, the new game is his official playable debut.

He’s a drunken fist practitioner, a style that has always been very popular in fighting games, but for some reason, never appeared in Street Fighter. His style is the Chinese variety of the drunken fist style, Zuì Quán.

He’s actually a good friend of Luke’s, and he aims to imitate his personal heroes Yun and Yang while keeping the peace in Chinatown.

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It was teased in February and fully revealed last week.

Just yesterday, we got to see the reveal of Guile at Summer Game Fest.