New Street Fighter 6 PS5 Gameplay Shows Juri vs Kimberly in Action

Today Capcom revealed new gameplay of its upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6.

The gameplay was streamed during the Capcom TV broadcast and it showcased the newest fighters revealed for the game, Juri and Kimberly.

Interestingly, we also get to see alternate colors for both.

Incidentally, the gameplay is on PS5, from the build of the game that will be playable at Tokyo Game Show.

As a bonus, artwork for Juri’s costume was showcased, and you can take a look below under the video itself.

Image Source: Capcom

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It was teased in February and fully revealed in June.

A few weeks ago, we got to see the reveal of Guile at Summer Game Fest, followed by Kimberly and Juri’s, on top of a look at their game faces.

Both girls are also featured in a collaboration with popular fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger.

We also had seven music reveals made for the game, as a few months ago Capcom published the official music video for the main theme, titled Not on the Sidelines, followed by the themes for Chun-Li and new-ish character Luke, the theme for Ryu, the music created for Jamie, the theme made for Guile, and the music for Juri.