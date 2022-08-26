Street Fighter 6 Reveals Jury’s Theme “ÅrachniD**” & Kimberly’s Theme “Ninjastar Pop”

Image Source: Capcom

Capcom revealed two videos about Street Fighter 6, focusing on the music themes for Juri and Kimberly.

Today Capcom revealed two videos about its upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6.

As with similar videos, we don’t see any gameplay, but we can get a good listen at Juri’s music theme, “ÅrachniD**” and Kimberly’s theme “Ninjastar Pop.”

This is the sixth music reveal made for the game, as a few weeks ago Capcom published the official music video for the main theme, titled Not on the Sidelines, followed by the themes for Chun-Li and new-ish character Luke, the theme for Ryu, the music created for Jamie, and the theme made for Guile.

You can check the tracks out in the videos below.

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It was teased in February and fully revealed in June.

A few weeks ago, we got to see the reveal of Guile at Summer Game Fest, followed by Kimberly and Juri’s, on top of a look at their game faces.

Both girls are also featured in a collaboration with popular fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger.