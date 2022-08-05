Street Fighter 6 Vibes With Guile’s Music Theme “Sharpened Sonic” With New Video

Today Capcom kicked off the EVO 2022 celebrations with a new video about its upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6.

As with similar videos, we don’t see any gameplay, but we can get a good listen at Guile’s music theme, “Sharpened Sonic.”

This is the fifth music reveal made for the game, as a few weeks ago Capcom published the official music video for the main theme, titled Not on the Sidelines, followed by the themes for Chun-Li and new-ish character Luke, the theme for Ryu, and the music created for Jamie.

You can check the track out in the video below.

Guile is one of the most classic Street Fighter characters, having first appeared in the original Street Fighter II.

He was absent from Street Fighter III and had to wait for DLC to appear in Street Fighter V, but he will be part of the initial roster in Street Fighter 6, as he should.

While he’s usually overshadowed by other characters in the game, he was made the protagonist of the classic 1994 Street Fighter movie, in which he was played by Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Street Fighter 6 will release in 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It was teased in February and fully revealed in June.

A few weeks ago, we got to see the reveal of Guile at Summer Game Fest.