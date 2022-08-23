Genshin Impact Teases New Area Likely Coming in 3.1 With New Trailer

Genshin Impact is bringiung a new Egypt-like area, and you can see it in a new trailer.

Today, during the celebrations of Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, HoYoverse revealed a new trailer of its ultra-popular RPG Genshin Impact.

Besides taking a look at the new character Dori, who should come before the 3.0 patch cycle (albeit she doesn’t have a release date yet), at the end of the trailer we’re treated to a glimpse of a fallen civilization.

This is a new area inspired by ancient Egypt possibly coming in version 3.1. This is due to the fact that the characters coming in 3.1 are also inspired by ancient Egypt in their costumes.

You can check it out below.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, and Android.

You can also read and see more about the brand new version 3.0, on top of the characters and a story trailer for the update, a video on the new Dendro element, and an anime-style trailer.