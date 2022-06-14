All the News, Developer Interviews, & Trailers of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2022

Microsoft hosted the Xbox Games Showcase extended, going deeper into the games presented at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase last weekend.

Today Microsoft hosted the Xbox Games Showcase extended, going deeper into the reveals and games presented at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase last weekend.

Below you can check out all the news and reveals made at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended.

Valheim Coming to Game Pass on PC and Xbox

A release on PC Game Pass of the popular open-world survival game Valheim has been announced for this fall.

The game is also coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X on top of Xbox Game Pass in early 2023.

Bethesda’s Pete Hines

Pete Hines from Bethesda talked about the delays of Starfield and Redfall and discussed the games themselves.

We also hear more about Elder Scrolls Online and the latest expansion High Isle, on top of the latest Fallout 76 news.

Naraka Bladepoint

The next segment has the developers at 24 Entertainment talk about the Xbox Series X|S release of Naraka Bladepoint.

We also hear about the new weapon, the twin blades, and the fact that an Xbox One version is in development as well.

Ara: History Untold

We hear from Michelle Menard and Dan Baker from Oxide about the recently-revealed Ara: History Untold.

We also hear about the studio, which was founded by the development leads of Civilization V.

Grounded

Next, we hear from Obsidian Entertainment’s Adam Brennecke and Aarik Dorobiala about the full release of Grounded, the developer’s survival game that has been in early access for a while.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann introduced the next world update, the United States of America and its territories, on top of the next Local Legend aircraft, the Beechcraft Model 18.

We also hear about the collaboration with the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum which will debut with the 40th Anniversary Edition.

If you’d like to hear more, you can also check out our brand new interview with Neumann himself about the 40th Anniversary Edition and more.

High on Life

Squanch Games presented the action-adventure comedy Metroidvania first-person shooter High on Life.

Not only we get to see more gameplay, but we also get to hear from the developers about it and themselves.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Gameplay Trailer

Next is a gameplay trailer of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which is coming from Sumo Nottingham and Fear The Gun.

The game is coming for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2023.

Pentiment

The folks at Obsidian Entertainment talked about their definitely unexpected narrative adventure game Pentiment, which certainly came from the left-field during the main showcase.

As Dusk Falls

We then hear from the developers of As Dusk Falls, who bring us being the scenes of this story-driven interactive experience.

We get to see gameplay and we hear about the inspirations behind the game.

Slime Rancher 2

We learn that Slime Rancher 2 is coming in fall 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels Expansion

Mike Brown from Playground games talked about the new expansion for Forza Horizon 5, which will focus once again on Hot Wheels.

Fall Guys Spartan Showdown Event

Mediatonic and 343 Industries announced a partnership to bring the “Spartan Showdown” event to Fall Guys.

It’ll be available between June 30 and July 4 including new challenges, fancy cosmetics and legendary items.

Minecraft Legends

Mojang’s executive producer Dennis Ries talked about Minecraft Legends, the new action-strategy game set in the Minecraft universe.

On top of that, he also provided hints on what’s next for the franchise.

Here’s a sizzle reel with a lot of games that are part of the [email protected] program dedicated to independent developer.

Sarah Bond

Next, we hear from Sarah Bond, vice president of game creator experience & ecosystem at Xbox, who talked about the recently announced Project Moorcroft and more.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

We get an update from the folks at GSC Game World, developers of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, who talked about their life and development in Ukraine during the current war.

Some of them are actually fighting right now, having joined the Ukrainian armed forces.

We then get to see a trailer of the game, which is now confirmed for 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, and PC.