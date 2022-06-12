Grounded Comes Out of Early Access This September

During today’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, Obsidian Entertainment’s Honey I Shrunk the Kids-esque title, Grounded, received a launch window for its full release. Grounded will leave Early Access this September.

Go ahead and check out a brand new trailer for the bite-sized back yard adventure:

As you can see in the footage above, Grounded’s game preview status will finally end in September, and the full release will bring with it access to the whole yard, base defense, wild biomes, huge bosses, and most importantly, the full in-depth story.

Of course, those who subscribe to Game Pass will net the full release for no extra charge.

For more information, here’s an official description courtesy of Obsidian Entertainment:

The world is a vast, beautiful and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunk to the size of an ant. Explore, build and survive together in this first person, multiplayer, survival-adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard? Explore this immersive and persistent world, where the insect life reacts to your actions. Shelter and tools are critical to your survival. Build epic bases to protect you and your stuff from the insects and the elements. Craft weapons, tools, and armor, allowing you to better fight, explore and survive. You can face the backyard alone or together, online, with up to three friends – the choice is yours. Uncover the secrets lurking in the shadows of Grounded as you freely explore the backyard and progress through its mysterious story.

Stay tuned for more coverage from the Xbox & Bethesda Games showcase here at Twinfinite, and for more Grounded-related content, feel free to peruse the relevant links down below.

Grounded is available now for PC and Xbox Series X|S. The game officially leaves Early Access this Sept. 2022.

