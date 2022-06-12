Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels Announced During Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022

The first expansion for Forza Horizon 5 will take place in Mexico, and bring with it all new tracks and cars.

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels is the first expansion for the much-loved, high-octane racing title, and a new trailer showing what players can expect was shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022.

This new expansion will take players to the Horizon Hot Wheels Park, high up in the clouds in the mountains of Mexico, and comes packed with new cars and brand-new custom track pieces, so players can create their own tracks.

Including more than 200 kilometres of the fastest, most extreme tracks set in an open-world playground that covers four new biomes, Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels will keep players on the edge of their seats as they seek to master every twist and turn.

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels is launching on PC and Xbox, on July 19, and will retail for $19.99 USD, and it’s coming to Game Pass on day one.

The official description for Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels is as follows:

Calling all daredevil drivers and creators! Blast off to the visually stunning, exhilarating new Horizon Hot Wheels Park in the clouds high above Mexico. Experience the fastest, most extreme tracks ever devised. Design, build and share your own Hot Wheels adventure with 80 distinct, snappable track pieces. Race 10 amazing new cars including the lightning-fast 2021 Hennessey Venom F5 and the iconic 2000 Hot Wheels Deora II.

Players who have or buy the Premium Add Ons bundle will get immediate access to the Hot Wheels expansion when it launches on July 19, 2022.

