Starfield Gameplay & Details Are Super-Impressive in New Video

Today, during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, Microsoft presented the first gameplay look at the space RPG Starfield by Bethesda.

We get to see the player’s arrival on the mysterious moon of Kreet in search of an abandoned research facility. Interestingly, the gameplay showcases some gathering aspects followed by combat, which is inevitable since pirates are occupying the facility.

We then move to the capital city of New Atlantis, showing some more peaceful interaction including dialogue and storytelling.

Next, we take an extensive look at the character creation that, according to Todd Howard, is the most advanced Bethesda has ever made.

Yet, characters aren’t the only thing you can customize. You can also build your own spaceship and recruit the crew. Of course, you can also fly them and fight in space against other spaceships.

You can land and explore everywhere on all the planets in 100 systems, which is over 1,000 planets.

You can find the footage below and try not to be impressed if you can.

Bethesda has recently delayed Starfield to 2023, so we still have quite a long time to wait before we’ll be able to play it.

The game will release for Xbox and PC. It will also launch on Xbox Game Pass at the same time as it does at retail.

