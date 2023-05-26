10 Things to Do After Beating Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Endgame/Post-Game)

Image Source: Nintendo

The expansive map of Hyrule showcases a plethora of activities to complete, where you’ll often get sidetracked from the main campaign. However, dedicated Zelda players have become experts in multitasking with each passing title, finishing out the game in a matter of weeks, days, or even hours. So, whether you are a speedrunner or simply just a fan, we’ll show you 10 things you can do after beating Tears of the Kingdom to get the complete experience.

1. Complete All Shrines

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Shrines have been a part of the Legend of Zelda series in one way or another, from Breath of the Wild to Majora’s Mask. Now, the legacy of these temples has continued in the latest sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, featuring an abundance of mystical locations across Hyrule. Yet, due to the high amount of shrines, players may not have unlocked all these areas no matter how much time has been put into completing them.

So, if you aren’t sure what to do after finishing Tears of the Kingdom’s main storyline, it’s an excellent idea to knock these shrines out one by one by solving the convoluted puzzles and surviving the Proving Grounds. It also helps that each location provides you with a Light of Blessing to maximize Link’s stamina or health, making it easier to endure the dangerous battles and expeditions ahead. Oh, and its 100 percent completion will reward you with the legendary Ancient Hero’s Aspect, an armor fit for the true hero of Hyrule.

2. Build Unique Ultrahand Creations

Image Source: Nintendo via Soul Banana YouTube Channel

Those who have explored the online forums of Tears of the Kingdom will undoubtedly come across the many builds of the Ultrahand ability. Therefore, you can join along on this crafting journey by making a few editions of your own, such as vehicles, bases, and even Korok torture devices. Hey, I’m not here to judge.

Players can dabble in the engineering side of TOTK, which has even garnered its own Reddit club to show off intricately-crafted builds. Who knows, maybe you can put it on your resume, perhaps? Even more so, you can construct something that has never been done before, setting the stage for an entirely new concept within the Legend of Zelda community.

3. Finish Side Quests

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Although the main missions are all good and fun, the side quests can be just as exciting, where players can gain some insight into the beloved NPCs of Hyrule. Specifically, you can stumble upon a heated mayoral election in Hateno Village, while another objective can begin a search for a majestic bird.

With so many locations, the side quests of TOTK almost seem endless, and it’s the perfect way to mix in a few story-related missions after the completion of the main campaign. On top of that, you’ll gain countless rewards from these quests, including special outfits and a hefty amount of Rupees.

4. Discover New Outfits & Upgrade Gear

Image Source: Nintendo

Aside from Link’s warrior life, he is also a fashionista with a wide selection of discoverable outfits found throughout the lands. From a fire-resistant armor set to an ensemble of clothing reminiscent of past games, you’ll undoubtedly have to spend a lot of time searching for these chic materials during the end-game phase.

If you want to take it a step further, you can collect miscellaneous outfit pieces, like the Bokoblin Mask, to earn unique perks for your journey. Or, players can enhance their gear through the upgrading system and prolong their survivability in battles, cold environments, and scorching landscapes.

5. Search for All Korok Seeds

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While the completion of the primary storyline is considered to be the end of Tears of the Kingdom, it does not necessarily mean that you have finished it entirely. That said, you’ll need to achieve various objectives with shrines, wells, and the discovery of Korok Seeds. Many players believe that hundreds are scattered around Hyrule, giving you more than enough to do for your TOTK post-game escapades.

Like previous games, the Koroks will reward you with these seeds by completing small objectives, whether it be placing a rock to create a circle layout or tapping a weirdly placed object with a stick. Once you gather enough of the Korok Seeds, you can exchange them to expand your inventory with Hestu. I mean, who doesn’t want to see that adorable dancing number with each expansion?

6. Take Pictures for the Hyrule Compendium

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Hyrule Compendium is essentially TOTK’s Pokedex, offering a complete index on all enemies, creatures, and peculiar objects that pique your interest. Anytime you are curious about a particular item or character, you can immediately snap a photo to learn everything about them, but just be sure to watch your back since you’ll be in a relatively unguarded state while taking them.

Those who want to start their photography adventure must locate 92 creatures, 110 monsters, 126 materials, 175 pieces of equipment, and six treasures to complete the collection. It will definitely take up a lot of time to achieve this feat, perfect for players still searching for things to do.

7. Explore the Entire Hyrule Map

Image Source: Nintendo

Even if Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom share a similar layout in locations, the sequel expands the lands further thanks to the addition of the Sky level and the Depths. Thus, to get the full picture of Hyrule, you’ll need to do quite a bit of exploring to discover all the hidden locations, permitting you to plug their name onto the map instead of having a blank space.

Players can uncover areas, like Skyview Towers, Lightroots, and caves, to trigger that satisfying ‘Discovery!’ prompt. In return, you’ll never be lost with your handy map, despite the looming darkness of the Depths.

8. Defeat Secret Bosses

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Players still looking for other challenges in TOTK post-game can get ready for a grueling fight with the secret bosses of Hyrule. More often than not, each region showcases its own formidable enemy, whether it be the three-headed dragon Gleeok or the mech-like Flux Construct.

You’ll also encounter various types of these opponents that introduce an all-new threat. For instance, the Talus boss has not one, not two, but five distinct classes to increase the thrill of battle.

9. Try Out New Cooking Recipes

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Over time, Link has established himself as a culinary artist through his exceptional skills in cooking. You can almost fire up anything in Tears of the Kingdom, no matter how big or small, to devise new dishes for your long-lasting journey across Hyrule. Players can also take advantage of their food items to restore health, receive buffs, and replenish their stamina.

If you aren’t sure where to start, you can check out our All Cooking Recipes guide to unlock new meals and become the acclaimed chef you were always meant to be. Well, at least in Hyrule.

10. Tame Special Horses & Other Creatures

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Horse enthusiasts can rejoice with Tears of the Kingdom’s unique mount collection, ushering in new and familiar stallions to the series. For instance, those who want to live extravagantly can tame the Gold Horse, while others can take a dip into the dark side with the Skeleton Horse.

But it doesn’t have to stop at horses, as players can mount other creatures, such as bears and deer. Then, you can make it all official by registering your horse at a stable, where you can anoint your steed with a unique name. You could either go the simple route like I did when I labeled my spotty horse “Spotbutt,” or you could go with “Au” for your Golden Horse like MashGames did.

As time progresses, there will undoubtedly be more things to do after beating Tears of the Kingdom, and it’s entirely up to you on how you want to spend it.

